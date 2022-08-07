Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

