Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $638,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

