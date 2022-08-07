TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading Down 6.9%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 13,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 303,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.98.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

