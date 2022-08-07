TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Earns Maintains Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $700.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TPI Composites by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

