Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,887 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.