Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 49,423 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Hillenbrand worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

