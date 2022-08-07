Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of NV5 Global worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,866,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

