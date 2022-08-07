Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

NDSN opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $218.67. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

