Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.54 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

MRO stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.