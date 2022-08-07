IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of IAMGOLD worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $622.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD Profile

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

