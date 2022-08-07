Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

