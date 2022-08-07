Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $482.47 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

