Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Premier Financial worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

