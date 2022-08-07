Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Air Lease worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,440,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after buying an additional 836,467 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after buying an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,216,000 after buying an additional 102,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:AL opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -64.35%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

