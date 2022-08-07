Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.45 ($0.35). 405,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 267,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.15 ($0.34).

Appreciate Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The stock has a market cap of £53.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,422.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.07.

Appreciate Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.29%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Appreciate Group

In related news, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 26,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,752.42).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

