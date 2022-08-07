St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51). Approximately 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.54).
St James House Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.50.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.