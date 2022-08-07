SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 1,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.63) to €7.80 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

