Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading Down 5.3%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 7,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.50 ($4.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

