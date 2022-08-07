Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Up 0.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 11,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 45,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.