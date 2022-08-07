Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 1,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Leonardo Trading Down 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

