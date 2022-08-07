Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €59.66 ($61.51) and last traded at €59.58 ($61.42). 113,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.82 ($59.61).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

