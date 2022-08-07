EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Down 0.8%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.