Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,247,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,041,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VYGVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial downgraded Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.
Voyager Digital Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.
About Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
