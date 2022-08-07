Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,247,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,041,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYGVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial downgraded Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Voyager Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Voyager Digital had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.