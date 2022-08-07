Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Shares Down 3%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 37,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 51,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

CHYHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

