Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Trading Down 3.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.24. 1,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

