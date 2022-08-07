Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.03). Approximately 58,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 159,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £100.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.58.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £217,500 ($266,511.46).

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.