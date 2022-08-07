MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 6.5% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $336.50 and last traded at $328.01. 173,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 217,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

