Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 43,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 77,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

PIFYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

