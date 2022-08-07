Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
