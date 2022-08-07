Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.