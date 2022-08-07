Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

