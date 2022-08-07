Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Acquires 47,675 Shares

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CNDT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
