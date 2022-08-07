Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Acquires 47,675 Shares

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNDT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $4,279,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 689,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

