William R. A. Bergum Sells 2,362 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.