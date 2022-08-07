Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $301,359.80 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,977,789.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27.

Block Stock Down 2.2 %

SQ stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

