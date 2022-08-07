Michael L. West Sells 780 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.41. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

