John Matthew Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CALX opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

