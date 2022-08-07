Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,795 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeremy Bender sold 857 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $17,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

