Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Sells $263,757.56 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $184.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 44.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

