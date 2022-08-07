O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $211,647.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORLY opened at $709.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $650.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

