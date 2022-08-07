L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Sells $277,660.80 in Stock

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $277,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
L&F Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L&F Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,218,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 771,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,965 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 3,904.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 942,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 918,534 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,152,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 433,068 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 23.3% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 349,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,123 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L&F Acquisition
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
