Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 11,120 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
