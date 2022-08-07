eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

