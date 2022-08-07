Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $371,902.59 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $371,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vision Scs F2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34.

On Thursday, May 12th, Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $14.81 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $663.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,842,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

