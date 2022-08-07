Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.95.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,130 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,022. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

