Barclays Boosts Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $17.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.10.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 178,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.