Credit Suisse Group Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $154.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

