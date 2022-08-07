Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,520. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

