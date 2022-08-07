Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,027,887.12 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

UTHR opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

