Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,027,887.12 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
UTHR opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
