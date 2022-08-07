Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCT stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

