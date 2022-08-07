Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $285.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.38.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Paylocity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Paylocity by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

