EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

